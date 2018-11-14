Register
15 November 2018
    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) communication satellite GSAT-19, carried onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-mark III ), launches at Sriharikota on June 5, 2017

    Indian Launch Vehicle Debuts with Heaviest ComSat, Moon Mission Up Next

    © AFP 2018 / ARUN SANKAR
    Tech
    The rocket used for the launch would also be used for the ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-2 early next year as well as the country's first ever manned space mission in 2022.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its 3.4-ton communication satellite from its GSLV MkIII-D2, the second developmental flight of GSLV MkIII on Wednesday. GSAT-29, a high throughput communication satellite, is intended to meet the communication needs of people in the remote areas of the country's North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Terming the launch as a significant milestone, ISRO chief K Sivan informed that the injection of the satellite into the Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO) was 'precise.'

    "I am extremely happy to declare that our heaviest launcher in its second mission has lifted the heaviest satellite, GSAT 29 from Indian soil, and after a majestic travel of 16 minutes, it precisely injected it into the intended Geo Transfer Orbit," the ISRO chief said. 

    The waxing Moon over Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    India Successfully Conducts Crucial Test of Moon Mission-II Lander
    GSAT-29 satellite with a lift-off mass of 3423 kg, is a multi-beam, multi-band communication satellite configured around the ISRO's enhanced I-3K bus. The satellite also carries Q/V-band payload, configured for technology demonstration at higher frequency bands and Geostationary High-Resolution Camera.  ISRO said that an optical communication payload, for the first time, will be utilized for data transmission.

    GSLV-Mk III is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage capable of launching 4-ton class satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer orbit (GTO).

     ISRO chief added that the launch vehicle's first operational mission is going to be "none other than Chandrayaan" in January 2019.

    "This fantastic vehicle is going to carry humans to space in three years from now, "he said. 

