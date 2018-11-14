Register
02:22 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gaia’s all-sky view of our Milky Way Galaxy and neighbouring galaxies, based on measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars. The map shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by the ESA satellite in each portion of the sky between July 2014 and May 2016.

    Astronomers Discover Ghost Galaxy Lurking on Edge of Milky Way

    © Courtesy of the European Space Agency
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A team of astronomers using the Gaia satellite have found a “ghost” galaxy haunting the outer edges of our own. The bizarre object is three times bigger but 10,000 times fainter than the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), which also orbits the Milky Way.

    The dwarf galaxy identified as Antlia 2 evaded scientists until now because it hides behind the Milky Way's galactic disk, but that's not the only reason scientists are fascinated by "Ant 2."

    3D map of the large-scale distribution of dark matter, reconstructed from measurements of weak gravitational lensing with the Hubble Space Telescope
    CC0
    Dark Matter Hurricane Gives Physicists Hope They’ll Discover Elusive Material

    Either it's too big for its luminosity or it's too dim for its size, Phys.org reported. It doesn't look like a dwarf galaxy, either, being much too large, nearly one-third the size of the Milky Way, yet far dimmer than the LMC, which is three times smaller than Ant 2.

    "This is a ghost of a galaxy," said Gabriel Torrealba, lead author of the paper describing the discovery, which was published on November 9. "Objects as diffuse as Ant 2 have simply not been seen before. Our discovery was only possible thanks to the quality of the Gaia data."

    The international research group found Ant 2 using data from the Gaia spacecraft, a European Space Agency satellite that's been compiling the most detailed and expansive catalog of stars in the Milky Way ever constructed. In May, the ESA released a "map of the Milky Way" that catalogued 1.3 billion interstellar objects, about 1 percent of the content of our galaxy.

    an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space
    NASA/JPL/Caltech
    NASA’s Voyager 2 Probe Will Soon Leave the Solar System

    Gaia's precision measurements provided the researchers with data on metal-poor RR Lyrae stars, a type of small, ancient star that pulses regularly, changing its brightness every 12 hours or so, Astronomy Now reported.

    "The satellite was identified using a combination of astrometry, photometry and variability data from Gaia Data Release 2, and its nature confirmed with deep archival DECam imaging, which revealed a conspicuous BHB [blue horizontal branch] signal in agreement with distance obtained from Gaia RR Lyrae," the study says.

    "From these properties we conclude that Antlia-2 inhabits one of the least dense Dark Matter (DM) halos probed to date. Dynamical modelling and tidal-disruption simulations suggest that a combination of a cored DM profile and strong tidal stripping may explain the observed properties of this satellite."

    Galaxy
    CC0
    Astronomers Discover Dark-Matter Deficient Galaxy for 1st Time - NASA

    "RR Lyrae had been found in every known dwarf satellite [galaxy], so when we found a group of them sitting above the Galactic disc, we weren't totally surprised," said co-author Vasily Belokurov from Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy. "But when we looked closer at their location on the sky, it turned out we found something new, as no previously identified object came up in any of the databases we searched through."

    Another strange property of Ant 2's size is that it could re-write what we think we know about dark matter, an elusive material never before observed directly but postulated to exist, according to holes in existing knowledge about the universe. To put it simply: a galaxy shouldn't be able to be this big but also this devoid of stars: either it should disperse, or it should be drawn into a smaller formation.

    One theory is that Ant 2's stars had an unusual propensity for large formation and then explosion via supernovae, which might have pushed its mass further and further out. But "even if star formation could reshape the dark matter distribution in Ant 2 as it was put together, it must have acted with unprecedented efficiency," co-author Jason Sanders of Cambridge University told Phys.org.

    When (Neutron) Stars Collide
    © NASA .
    Galactic Gems: Powerful Neutron Star Blasts Color Universe Silver, Gold and Platinum

    Sergey Koposov, another contributor to the study from Carnegie Mellon University, noted that Ant 2 appears to have have had most of its stars stolen or spiraled off by the powerful gravity of the Milky Way, which it orbits at a steady 130,000 light-year distance.

    "What remains unexplained, however, is the object's giant size. Normally, as galaxies lose mass to the Milky Way's tides, they shrink, not grow," Koposov said.

    Co-author Matthew Walker, also from Carnegie Mellon, mused that astronomers may find other, similar "ghost" galaxies haunting the outer edges of our galactic cluster. "We are wondering whether this galaxy is just the tip of an iceberg."

    Related:

    Super-Fast Object Moving 30% of Lightspeed Detected at Heart of Our Galaxy
    Prof Explains What Recent Discovery of High Energy Light in Our Galaxy Means
    Scientists Use AI to Find 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Far-Off Galaxy
    Tags:
    mystery, dark matter, discovery, Gaia spacecraft, ghost, galaxy, European Space Agency (ESA), Milky Way
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse