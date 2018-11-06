US Comes Up With Laser ‘Porch Light’ to Attract Space Aliens

A new study conducted by an MIT graduate student named James Clark postulates that the existing laser technology could be used to create a “planetary porch light” capable of attracting the attention of alien astronomers from as far as 20,000 light years away, according to MIT News Office.
"If we were to successfully close a handshake and start to communicate, we could flash a message, at a data rate of about a few hundred bits per second, which would get there in just a few years," Clark said.
He noted however that such laser beam could damage people’s vision if they were to look directly at it, as well as potentially scramble any cameras aboard spacecraft that happen to pass through it.
