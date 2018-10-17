China Plans to Launch 'Moon Double' Into Space to Illuminate Streets - Reports

Apart from this, China is participating in another moon-related project in cooperation with Russia. The two countries are planning to develop their own lunar program with the ultimate aim of building a moon base.

Chairman of the Chengdu Aerospace Science and Technology Microelectronics System Research Institute Co (CASC) Wu Chunfeng said that Beijing will be launching a "lighting satellite" in two years, according to the People's Daily.

The device is intended to complement moonlight and will be able to directly illuminate an area with a diameter up to 80 kilometers, but will produce 8 times more light than the Earth's natural satellite. The CASC project will be used to illuminate the streets of the city of Chengdu.

China's space program has actively been developing in recent years. CASC recently announced that as a part of the development of its lunar program, China will be cooperating on the construction of a moon base. Head of Russia's space program Dmitry Rogozin also confirmed the existence of such plans.