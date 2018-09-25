Register
00:27 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.

    Boeing’s Takeover of Satellite Firm Further Consolidates Space Defense Industry

    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Aerospace manufacturer Boeing has completed its takeover of satellite firm Millennium Space Systems, further consolidating space-related defense industrial firms as US President Donald Trump pushes forward with the new Space Force branch of the US military.

    Boeing, which manufactures everything from passenger airliners to US Air Force bombers, completed its acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a satellite manufacturer that builds small orbital platforms like those that will be transported by the new "Phantom Express" space plane that Boeing is building for the US Defense Department.

    A sign at the new Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is seen at the company's headquarters in Ampthill near Bedford, Britain June 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls/File Photo
    Lockheed Martin Wins $7.2 Bln US Air Force Contract for Next-Gen GPS Satellites

    Knowledge of the deal's details is sparse: no price has been announced, but the firm's 260 employees will now report to Mark Cherry, head of Boeing's Phantom Works product-development unit in its Defense, Space and Security Division, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday. When the takeover was announced on August 16, Boeing's stock shot up by 4.3 percent, the Examiner noted.

    The acquisition is part of a larger, multi-pronged effort directed by the US government to consolidate and streamline the industry.

    On May 24 of this year, the Commerce Department announced it would combine several existing offices into a new office called the Space Policy Advancing Commercial Enterprise (SPACE) Administration. In a New York Times op-ed published the following day, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wrote that the aim of the SPACE Administration would be to improve regulation of the space industry by combining functions spread across several agencies.

    Ross said the SPACE office would "oversee coordination of the department's commercial space activities, establishing a ‘one-stop shop' to work on behalf of the budding private space sector."

    "Millennium Space Systems' expertise in vertically-integrated small-satellite solutions perfectly complements Boeing's existing satellite portfolio, and will allow us to meet the needs of a diverse customer set," Leanne Caret, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said in a statement. "We look forward to incorporating Millennium Space Systems' end-to-end mission solution capabilities into our service offerings in satellite operations and data solutions."

    Chinese soldiers guard the perimeter of the Jiuquan space base, in north China's Gansu province on June 15, 2012, on the eve of the launch of the Shenzhou-9 spacecraft.
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    China Announces Development of Multipurpose, Reusable Space Plane

    "We expect the acquisition to fill out the low end of Boeing's existing satellite family and take advantage of the market pivot to smaller, less expensive satellites," said Robert Spingarn, a New York-based analyst with Credit Suisse. "Larger-scale satellites continue to fall out of favor relative to more flexible, less complex SmallSat constellations. From a national security perspective, SmallSats are more resilient, presenting smaller, dispersed targets for highly sophisticated opponents."

    The El Segundo-based satellite firm builds high-performance satellites weighing from 50 to 6,000 kilograms, the smaller side of which is increasingly favored by Washington, as big, heavy satellites are both pricey and resistant to update and replacement, as well as vulnerable to enemy attack, Sputnik reported. It's also the size that Boeing's spaceplane, the Phantom Express, is expected to transport to the heavens.

    The Phantom Express is Boeing's answer to the reusable launch vehicles being pioneered by space firms firms like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Expected to fly for the first time in 2021, the plane's rocket engine was successfully tested at NASA's Stennis Space Center from June 26 to July 6.

    Phantom Express is being produced by Boeing on a contract by the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). With the space shuttle having ended operations in 2011, the military needs a new reusable space plane that can launch 10 small satellites 10 times in 10 days, the LA Times reported.

    The Long March-5 Y2 rocket takes off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan Province, China July 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    ‘An Unprecedented Opponent’: Are Trade War, Space Force Creation Driven by US Fears of China’s Dominance?

    To save money, Boeing is building the plane from parts made out of composite materials used to manufacture its commercial aircraft, such as the 787 passenger airliner, as well as parts from the original space shuttle. The Phantom Express will, like the shuttle, launch vertically like a rocket and then land like a normal plane.

    The Times noted the spacecraft is only expected to lift satellites weighing up to 1,360 kg into orbit, which disqualifies it from transporting the large geostationary satellites used for GPS navigation and spying. By comparison, the space shuttle could lift 22,600-kg loads, which is how huge devices like the 10,800-kg Hubble Space Telescope were put into Earth orbit.

    The defense budget signed by US President Donald Trump earlier this year allotted $1 billion for space programs (although none for the new Space Force branch of the military), and his administration is seeking another $8 billion for such efforts of the next five years. Experts have told Sputnik that the defense contractor industry is watering at the mouth over the potential lucrative contracts associated with such an expansion, having driven the expansion of hugely expensive programs like the Strategic Defense Initiative in the 1980s.

    Related:

    Boeing Stops Its Plant in South Carolina as Hurricane Florence Poised to Hit US
    Shocking VIDEO From Inside Boeing: Survivor Says 'We Crashed, but It’s Ok'
    Boeing Granted $3.9 Billion to Build Air Force One Replacements
    Boeing Signs $12 Bln Deal to Sell Giant Cargo Planes to Russian Freight Firms
    Iran to Prosecute US' Boeing at Global Tribunals for Dumping Aircraft Deal – MP
    Tags:
    Space Force, spaceplane, manufacturing, Satellite, acquisition, buyout, US Commerce Department, DARPA, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse