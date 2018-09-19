Register
12:49 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Ural State University in Chelyabinsk, Russia

    Global Experts Meet at South Ural State University to Discuss Smart Industry

    CC0 / Anthony Ivanoff / South Ural State University
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Russian and foreign experts in smart industry will soon discuss fundamental and applied research at the 2018 Global Smart Industry international scientific conference, which will be held at South Ural State University between 13 and 15 November, 2018, RIA Novosti reports, citing the university’s press service.

    The conference will bring together leading experts from Russia, the US, China, Germany, Italy, India, Poland and many other countries, plus representatives from the largest industrial companies, including Emerson and SMS group. The list of the conference's International Program Committee members includes many well-known industry experts, including Professor Manus Patrick Henry (University of Oxford, UK), Professor Philippe Bertrand (Saint-Étienne National Engineering School, France), Pino Teze (Executive Vice President of SMS Siemag AG, Germany), and many others.

    READ MORE: Russian Space Industry Source Says No New Leaks Found at ISS

    This conference will cover many topics related to smart industry, such as Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Industry 4.0, Human-Machine Interaction in Industrial Systems, Security and Privacy Protection in Industrial Networks, Additive Manufacturing Technologies, Cloud and High-Performance Computing for Smart Manufacturing, Wireless Sensor Networks, Sensors and Their Components; Virtual and Augmented Realities for Industry 4.0 and Digital Twins Technologies.

    Motorcycle of the Kortezh (Cortege) project
    © Photo: Russian Mechanical Engineering / facebook
    Russian Industry Minister Reveals Features of New Luxury Aurus Motorcycle
    Leading global experts will share the findings of their research in the field of smart industry with conference participants. The list of speakers includes Professor Philippe Bertrand, Director for International Relations at the Saint-Étienne National Engineering School (France) (Additive Manufacturing Technologies in Industry 4.0); Andrei Tchernykh, Professor at the Ensenada Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education (Mexico) (Security of IoE (Internet of Everything) in Conditions of Unknown Risks); Fei Tao, Professor of the School of Automation Science and Electrical Engineering at Beihang University (From Digital Twin to Digital Twin Shop-Floor), and many others.

    Representatives of Emerson and South Ural State University
    © Photo : South Ural State University
    Representatives of Emerson and South Ural State University

    This will be Russia's first smart industry conference organized at this level. It will be an important event for both Russian and global science, said Professor Leonid Sokolinsky, Vice-Rector for Informatization at South Ural State University.

    "This conference affirms the need for both fundamental and applied research," Sokolinsky said to a RIA Novosti representative. "Fundamental science must strive to solve important and practical tasks. While taking into consideration the peculiarities of our region, as well as our university's cooperation with the largest industrial corporations, we pay special attention to fundamental science. Without it, we would not be able to use machine learning and artificial intelligence for production management and for solving many other important tasks."

    Today, a large number of Ural industries are rising to a new level in terms of industry and implementing Industry 4.0 technologies, said Gleb Radchenko, Director at School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at South Ural State University.

    "In order to solve the most complicated tasks, our university is bringing together scientific resources with supercomputers and unique laboratory equipment," Radchenko said in his interview. "This collaboration serves as a good catalyst for identifying new directions for Industry 4.0; it also offers the opportunity to exchange experience for the leading researchers from Russia and all over the world."

    Professor Philippe Bertrand noted the long and successful history of his university's cooperation with South Ural State University in education and scientific and technical research.

    "The use of modern production technologies in mechanics is our common interest," Bertrand said. "In particular, our universities are working together on laser technologies for surface engineering and the direct production of functional components from powdered metal materials. I am always happy to come to this university to give lectures and familiarize the students with the latest innovations in various fields of mechanical industry, its pressing issues, the latest scientific developments, progressive technologies and trends."

    The upcoming conference will present students with a unique opportunity to get a comprehensive overview on modern technologies and imagine the future in various industrial spheres, Bertrand noted, adding that the conference participants will have a chance to exchange scientific and technical competencies, consider new areas for cooperation and share their visions of the industry of the future.

    Related:

    Ice Age Good Boy: Canadian Scientists Reveal Ancient Wolf Cub Mummy (PHOTO)
    Scientists Discover New Way to Prevent Spacecraft Errors
    US Scientist Suggests New Diet for Indian Cows to Reduce Global Warming
    Tags:
    scientists, industry, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse