Russian Space Industry Source Says No New Leaks Found at ISS

"There are no new signs of a drilling impact neither at the ISS, not at Soyuz spacecrafts docked to it," the source said.
In late August, Roscosmos state space corporation head Dmitry Rogozin said an air leak and a subsequent drop in pressure occurred at the Soyuz spacecraft docked to the ISS.
However, a big roup of experts from Roskosmos have put under careful scrutiny the Soyuz MS-10 and Progress MS-11 spacecrafts at the Baikonur Cosmodrome after the air leak incident, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Thursday.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has slammed earlier media reports alleging a version that US astronauts might have been responsible for the emergence of a hole in the fabric of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft as "absolutely unacceptable."
