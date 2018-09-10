Russian Cosmonaut Speaks About Situation on ISS After Leak in Soyuz Spacecraft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev, who is currently at the International Space Station (ISS) showed the place where an oxygen-leaking small crack on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, docked at the ISS, had been previously found.

"Please, do not worry, everything is fine here. We are now in the living section of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft where the drop in air pressure has been detected. As you can see, we can easily be here without our space suits. No one is stuffing fingers into the hole," Prokopyev said in a video that Russian state space corporation Roscosmos posted on its Twitter.

Propopyev also showed the supersonic device that had helped the ISS staff to define the exact location of the crack and said that three layers of special sealer had been applied to the fracture.

"We're living peacefully and amicably, as always, the experiments are carried out in a normal mode. Our colleagues are getting ready for a new outer spacewalk, during which I will play the role of the master controller. So, our joint international expedition works in a calm and friendly atmosphere," Prokopyev said.

The comment was made after on August 30, the ISS crew found a microfracture on a wall in the living section of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, that provoked an insignificant air leak. The hole was patched up on the same day.

The special commission of Russian Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, investigating the case, reported on Monday that the hole had been made deliberately, but the perpetrators had not been established.