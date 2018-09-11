Register
22:34 GMT +311 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Space

    Scientists Use AI to Find 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Far-Off Galaxy

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Members of the Breakthrough Listen team released a new study on Monday, detailing their discovery of 72 new fast radio bursts from a mysterious source located some 3 billion light years from Earth.

    Officials based at the University of California, Berkeley, Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Research Center found the new signals after using an artificial intelligence algorithm to comb through 400 terabytes worth of radio data from a dwarf galaxy.

    The data researchers recently re-examined was collected over a five-hour period by the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia on August 26, 2017. A previous examination of the recording turned up only 21 bursts. Officials were able to find dozens of new bursts by using a new algorithm known as a convolutional neural network, according to officials.

    VLA Very Large Array Radiotelescope, New Mexico 2008
    © Flickr/ Gord McKenna
    Mysterious Signals From Space? Telescope Intercepts Strange Radio Bursts

    "This work is exciting not just because it helps us understand the dynamic behavior of fast radio bursts in more detail, but also because of the promise it shows for using machine learning to detect signals missed by classical algorithms," Andrew Siemion, the principal investigator in the study, told Berkeley News.

    The total number of fast radio bursts detected from the 2017 data currently stands at roughly 300 since the source, FRB 121102, was first discovered in 2012.

    Although it's unclear what is causing the pulses, officials have come up with several theories that range from neutron stars being blasted by gas streams from supermassive black holes, to more bold suggestions that the bursts are being emitted by technology developed by extraterrestrial life.

    In 2017, researchers at Harvard University theorized that the radio bursts were the result of energy leaks from transmitters built by alien civilizations attempting to send light sail ships on an interstellar expedition, Sky News reported.

    "This work is only the beginning of using these powerful methods to find radio transients," Gerry Zhang, an astronomer who runs the Breakthrough Listen program, told Science Alert. "We hope our success may inspire other serious endeavors in applying machine learning to radio astronomy."

    Bat
    CC0
    Meet 'Robat': Machine That Uses Sonar in Robotics to Generate Map of Space

    In analyzing the frequency of the bursts, officials have already begun to speculate that they likely come from the vicinity of a black hole or a powerful nebula after detecting a strange warp in the pulses.

    "Not all discoveries come from new observations," Pete Worden, executive director of Breakthrough Initiatives, said in a statement. "In this case, it was smart, original thinking applied to an existing dataset. It has advanced our knowledge of one of the most tantalizing mysteries in astronomy."

    The results of the team's work have been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and are currently available on the Breakthrough Listen website.

    Related:

    US Pushes NATO States to Renege on Outer Space Agreements – Moscow
    Moscow Concerned by Attempts to Militarize Space Using Strike Weapons
    Indian Traders Up in Arms Against Walmart's Entry in Country’s E-Commerce Space
    Bahrain in Talks With Russia to Send Astronauts Into Space - Russian Embassy
    US Geological Survey Hopes to Begin Prospecting for Space Mines Soon
    Tags:
    Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Space, Fast Radio Burst (FRB), Breakthrough Listen, Breakthrough Initiatives
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse