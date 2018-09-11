WATCH Researchers Show How Tesla's Model S Could Be Hacked in Two Seconds

Belgian hackers reportedly showed how a Tesla Model S key mob could be hacked using $600 equipment. They had reported the vulnerability to Tesla, but the company had fixed the issue only months later.

According to a team of researchers from KU Leuven University, The Wire reported, a Tesla Model S key fob could be cloned with the help of several devices worth roughly $600, including a radio, a minicomputer, a pre-computed table of keys and some batteries. It was revealed that a hacker could read the signals from an owner's wireless key fob.

The researchers reported about the vulnerability last August. They reportedly received a "thank you" and a $10,000 bounty from the electric car giant, but Tesla didn't fix the bug until its June encryption upgrade and more recent PIN code addition.