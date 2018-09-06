Register
22:33 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum

    Iran Legalizes Cryptomining, Moves Toward National Cryptocurrency

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Iran appears to be loosening its restrictions and jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon. The country’s recent move to legalize cryptomining seems to be another step toward creating a state currency based off the blockchain.

    Back in April, Iran's central bank banned domestic banks from dealing in crypto. The country also banned the exchange of local currencies into cryptos, among other measures.

    Now, Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace says it is legalizing the mining of cryptocurrencies, International Business Times reported. Cryptomining is done on a computer, a process in which cryptocurrency transactions are verified by third parties and added to the blockchain digital ledger. Like regular mining, you can also strike gold. In the process, you are also awarded crypto when mining for many currencies. For bitcoin, the currency is a natively generated byproduct of a completed algorithm. More broadly, crypto assets are generated or distributed in return for lending computing power toward mining.  

    A cashier counts Venezuelan bolivar notes at a street market in downtown Caracas, Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    New Venezuela Cryptocurrency-Tied Bolivar Coming in August, Maduro Says

    Iran is considering creating its own national cryptocurrency, much like Venezuela did in December 2017 with the petro. Both nations, it should be noted, have opened up to crypto amid crippling sanctions imposed by the United States.

    Iran's cyberspace council secretary, Abolhassan Firouzabadi, said that a framework and policy for trade and participation in the crypto sphere will be decided by September 22.

    According to IBENA, an Iranian finance-focused news agency, which spoke to Firouzabadi, the country is hoping to use crypto to trade with partners and friendly countries to reduce the impact of US sanctions on its economy. The crypto will be issued by the central bank.

    The Iranian technology firm Informatics Services Corporation designed and developed a cryptocurrency for the government, the name of which has not yet been released or drafted. The firm told IBENA that the currency is based on Hyper-ledger Fabric Platform technology, which is used for the development of products dependent on the blockchain.

    Related:

    Maduro Adopts Plan Allowing Venezuelans Save in Petro Cryptocurrency and Gold
    Maduro Establishes Single Exchange Rate Linked to Cryptocurrency 'Petro'
    New Venezuela Cryptocurrency-Tied Bolivar Coming in August, Maduro Says
    Canada Cryptocurrency Exchange Expands to Asia Amid Japan's Rigid Policies
    Facebook Crypto Ads: 'A Big Win For the Cryptocurrency Industry’ – Analyst
    Facebook Partly Reverses Ban on Cryptocurrency Ads Amid Rumors of Coinbase Ties
    Tags:
    Iran, sanctions, petro, bitcoin, crypto-banking, cryptocurrencies
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse