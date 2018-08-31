Meet Indian Woman Who Can Rotate Her Arm 180 Degrees (PHOTO)

The “vanishing bone disease” is so rare that there are less than 70 registered cases in all of medical literature. It is still a mystery what triggers the disease.

The incredible case of a 37-year-old woman who can rotate her arm 180 degrees without effort has been described by a group of doctors in an article for the British Medical Journal Case Reports. The unusual "trick" became possible due to the rare Gorham-Stout disease which the woman is suffering from — often referred to as the vanishing bone disease.

© Photo: Suranigi SM, Kerketta AH, Palaniappan P. \\ British Medical Journal A Woman Who Can Rotate Her Hand 180 Degree

The woman's condition was discovered by accident after she went to a doctor complaining of a pain in her left shoulder. Doctors noticed that her shoulder was unusually "soft" and an x-ray scan showed that her humeral head that connects the arm to the shoulder had vanished. Her humerus, a bone in the upper arm, was also "disappearing." Instead of treating her condition with surgery the woman chose shoulder strengthening exercises and managed to stop the disease from progressing.

Gorham-Stout disease is extremely rare, with only 70 such cases registered in medical literature. What triggers the ailment remains a mystery, but those who suffer from it have often shown abnormal growth of blood vessels which can crush bones.