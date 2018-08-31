ISS Leak Repaired: Internal Cabin Pressure Stabilized - NASA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian and US crew members plugged a hole with a diameter of about two millimeters in the Soyuz by wiping the opening with epoxy-soaked gauze, NASA said in a press release on Thursday.

Internal cabin pressure in the International Space Station (ISS) is holding steady following repair work on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft attached to the complex, NASA said. "The repair was made to address a leak that had caused a minor reduction of station pressure," the release said.

Flight controllers in Houston are continuing to monitor the station’s cabin pressure in the wake of the repair, with pressure holding steady, the release explained.

The leak was so tiny that controllers decided not to wake the crew, which was sleeping when the problem was first detected, according to earlier reports.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has convened a commission to conduct further analysis of the leak, according to the release.

