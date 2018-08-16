WATCH: Russian Cosmonauts Install Animal Tracking Antenna on ISS

Sergey Prokopyev and Oleg Artemyev successfully ventured outside of the station's Zvezda module to perch the Icarus antenna on the International Space Station as part of a joint experiment with German scientists to track wild animals.
The project aims to study animal behavior by observing migration of small animals around the globe, investigate the spread of diseases and possibly forecast natural disasters.
READ MORE: Russian Cosmonauts Set New Record for Longest Spacewalk (VIDEO)
Near the five-hour mark, spacewalkers Sergey Prokopyev and Oleg Artemyev continued installing the Icarus animal-tracking study (collaboration between @DLR_en and @Roscosmos) outside of the station's Zvezda service module. #AskNASA https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/tjWuQN2wmH— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) 15 августа 2018 г.
