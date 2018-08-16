Indian Airport Deploys Humanoids to Introduce Smart Traveling

New Delhi (Sputnik): On Thursday, the Chennai Airport in India's south introduced two humanoid employees on a trial basis. One robot is positioned at the arrivals and the other is at the departures section of the domestic terminal.
"Humanoid Robots introduced on trial basis at Chennai Airport. The robot will provide info on Chennai Airport and its amenities," Chennai Airport management declared through its official Twitter handle.
Humanoid Robots introduced on trail basis at Chennai Airport.The robot will provide info on Chennai Airport and it's amenities.This autonomous bots can navigate on its own, identify& greet passengers and respond to queries deciphering variances in accent,converse with wit&fun!! pic.twitter.com/f5i6Wb6KJc— Chennai(MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) August 15, 2018
The initiative has gathered a mixed reaction from the general public in India.
#Chennai airport introduces #humanoid robots, Twitter asks them to fix #urinals first https://t.co/UyhpMijxj8 pic.twitter.com/DIiw5eL80k— InUth (@InUthdotcom) August 16, 2018
The #Chennai #Airport introduced humanoid #robots to perform a variety of actions, including greeting passengers and responding to queries, "deciphering #variances in accent." pic.twitter.com/yHpJnGJYZb
— Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) August 16, 2018
Ima take a selfie with one next week. 🤣 https://t.co/JZ6l9zEDKP
— MD Shameem Abid (@AReS_EtA) August 16, 2018
"As part of its steps to improve the comfort of the passengers and to introduce them to smart traveling, Chennai Airport has employed humanoids but questions have also been raised if it was required when basic amenities are still lacking," media commentator Dhana Sumod told Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)