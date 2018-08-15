Russian Cosmonauts to Spend Almost 7 Hours Outside ISS on Wednesday

The two cosmonauts, wearing new generation space suits, Orlan-MKS, will step out at 16:00 GMT and the mission is expected to last until 22:55 GMT.
So far, 19 space dust samples have been delivered to the Earth since the experiment began in 2010. The scientists found DNA of bacteria from the upper level of the World Ocean, the dust with a strong concentration of holmium, normally typical of Przybylski's Star in the constellation of Centaurus.
The scientists determined that the surface of the ISS could contain traces of extraterrestrial biomaterial.
