Russian Browser Now Switches to Privacy Mode When Accessing Porn Sites - Reports

A Russian-made web browser has recently adopted a new function which helps protect users’ privacy when they access adult-oriented content on the Internet.

The Yandex browser, a freeware web browser developed by the Russian-based Yandex corporation, has apparently obtained a nifty new feature which automatically offers the user the option to switch to an incognito mode when they attempt to access a porn site, news website TJ reports.

Now, when a Yandex browser user is about to open some adult-oriented web page, they are presented with a pop-up window which asks them whether they want to switch to incognito mode.

If the user agrees, the website gets loaded in a new tab with the incognito mode on, while the original, ‘normal mode’ tab gets closed and any traces of visiting the website in question gets erased from browsing history along with the corresponding cookie file.

Also, the browser then offers the user the opportunity to toggle an option to always open porn websites in incognito mode.

READ MORE: 'Parallel Internet': Russia Reportedly Can Create Alternative to World Wide Web

As Yandex representatives told TJ, this is a relatively new feature and its implementation wasn’t yet officially announced, and that this mechanism works only in the desktop version of the browser.