15:23 GMT +303 July 2018
    'Parallel Internet': Russia Reportedly Can Create Alternative to World Wide Web

    Tech
    Russia has the means to create its own version of the Internet as a worst-case scenario contingency, according to a high-ranking Foreign Ministry official.

    The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats, Ilya Rogachev, announced that Russia has the necessary capabilities to create an alternative to the Internet, Russian media reports.

    As Rogachev explained, Russia may possibly resort to the “creation of some kind of parallel Internet” due to the actions of the country’s “Western partners” and the double standards they promote.

    Hidden in Plain Sight: NSA, AT&T Intertwine to Form Surveillance Web Over US
    He also added that while currently Moscow does not intent to implement this move, it has all the “technical, financial, intellectual and other necessary capabilities” to move forward if needed.

    Earlier, the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung wrote that Internet technology is becoming increasingly compromised and militarized, and that the current situation on the Internet resembles a battlefield on the eve of a war.

    READ MORE: 'NSA Dominates Surveillance, Sabotage' in Cyberspace — German Newspaper

    The newspaper also likened cyber weapons to nuclear weapons, claiming that "a huge potential for destruction has been built up and is awaiting deployment."

