Tesla CEO Informs Staff of Attempted 'Sabotage,' Sensitive Data Leak by Employee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Elon Musk, the CEO of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla wrote in a letter to his employees about "extensive and damaging sabotage" against the company on the part of one of its workers, the CNBC broadcaster reported.

"I was dismayed to learn this weekend about a Tesla employee who had conducted quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations. This included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties," Musk’s letter, dated June 17, read, as quoted by CNBC.

Musk wrote that the individual in question had wanted a promotion that he had not received it, so he had resorted to sabotage.

The company would probe the incident in the course of the coming week, as it needed to figure out if the saboteur had acted alone or he had been supported by other Tesla employees or outside organizations, Musk added.

Last week, Tesla announced a broad restructuring, cutting at least 9 percent of its workforce.

The Tesla's Fremont factory had suffered from at least four fires since 2014, including one in April that shut down production.