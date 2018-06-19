Register
01:30 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence

    Google Training AI to Predict Patient Life Expectancy

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Google has been expanding its medical services for some time now, but according to a new research paper, its AI neural networks could significantly improve the healthcare patients receive when going to the hospital.

    Whereas most software used in health care these days is coded by humans, Google's new machine can understand the data by itself. "They understand what problems are worth solving," Vik Bajaj, a former executive at Verily, a medical sister company to Google, said. "They've now done enough small experiments to know exactly what the fruitful directions are."

    What makes a neural network so unique is that, unlike typical AI, it has the ability to learn. They analyze information by mining from examples instead of being hard-coded to follow a specific set of rules. For a paper published in May in Nature, Google fed a neural network with health record data and found that it improved the accuracy of projected outcomes. Those included the length of a patient's hospital visit, when they'd be ready to be discharged, the likelihood that they'd have to be readmitted soon, and even when they would die. Yes, you read that right.

    Robotics
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Google Has Dropped Out for Now, But Lethal AI ‘Inevitable’

    According to Nigam Shah, an associate professor at Stanford University, about 80 percent of the time spent on other existing predictive models goes towards making the relevant information presented in a way that's digestible. With Google's program, "you can throw in the kitchen sink and not have to worry about it," Shah said, according to Bloomberg.

    The study used data from two hospitals, The University of California, San Francisco and the University of Chicago, to create its predictive model. It built two separate models for each hospital, with a combined 46 billion data points, anonymized to protect patients and the hospital from potential violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). 

    The study highlighted the case of a woman with late-stage breast cancer. The hospital's computers said that she had a 9.3 percent chance of dying during her visit. Google analyzed 175,639 data points from the woman and found instead that her risk of dying was actually 19.9 percent. She died a few days later.

    Medical professionals were most impressed by Google's ability to look for data that was previously hard to access, like notes scribbled in a PDF and old charts — things that would take a human hours to comb through for pertinent information. Google's model also showcased the records on which it based its conclusions. 

    Google
    © AP Photo /
    Asimov Revisited: Google Exec Projects AI Revolution, Issues Three 'Basic Principles'

    Google's product is expected to have huge implications in the healthcare world. It'll help doctors diagnose diseases and prioritize patient care, among numerous other benefits. Already, other AI systems have proven more capable of diagnosing lung cancer and heart disease than human doctors.

    But Google isn't stopping there. According to EHR (Electronic Health Records) Intelligence, Google recently posted four internal job openings for a project called "Medical Digital Assist," with the aim of finding developers to build a "next gen clinical visit experience."

    That project will use Google's already existing voice recognition technology to listen to patients and take notes in place of their doctor. Simultaneously, it will process that information to find key pieces of data to paint a picture of the patient's ailments.

    How long before your doctor starts to look like the holographic chief medical officer from Star Trek Voyager, whose only quarters were chips in the computer's memory? Nobody can say for sure, but Google's AI chief Jeff Dean told Bloomberg that the company's next step is to get clinics to pick up their predictive system. Once they've partnered with more institutions, their model will only improve as it gains access to their records. It follows that it could only become more ubiquitous at institutions whose workers are sworn to save lives.

    Related:

    Google to Delete Food Emoji As Part of ‘Inclusion’ Effort to Embrace Vegans
    Google Vows Not to Use AI for Weaponry, to Retain Ties With Military
    Facebook, Google Sued Over Failure to Disclose Data on Political Ads
    Killer Intelligence: Google Assistant Capable of Shooting You to Death
    George Osborne's Evening Standard Sells 'Favorable' Coverage to Google, Uber
    Tags:
    Google, neural networks, artificial intelligence, health care
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse