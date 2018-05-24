'Pravda': Elon Musk Proposes Creation of Website to Rate Media Credibility

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive said he was thinking of calling the website "Pravda," which stands for "truth" in Russian. Another name option is "You’re Right!" "Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article and track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor and publication," Musk tweeted.
He added he was often compared to the US President Donald Trump, who has made the expression "fake news" a catchphrase. He defended Trump in a series of tweets, saying media lost their credibility.
"Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago," Musk wrote.
More than 357,000 Twitter users have voted in a poll on Musk’s account on whether a website like this should be created. Eighty-seven percent said this was a good idea.
