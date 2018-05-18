"Green Mining": Resourceful Reddit User Uses His Bitcoin Farm as Boiler

A hobbyist miner has found a way to use the cryptocurrency "byproduct" – and it has actually increased the total yield of the mining operation.

A user on Reddit going under the username gta3uzi has recently published a design for a home-made water heating system. The trick is that it uses the extra heat generated by the cryptocurrency mining farm during its operation. In a post on the /r/Bitcoin subreddit, gta3uzi shows how he has successfully used the system to heat bathwater.

He notes, however, that the system works a little too well, as the bath temperature eventually rose to a blistering 50C / 122F. That doesn't mean it's useless, though — he points out that with minor adjustments, his scheme can power a home radiator heating system or even a dishwasher.

The system is simple — normal air is used to cool the hot parts of the farm. Then the air, heated as a result, is pushed through an intercooler, which in turn heats the water running through it.

© Photo : u/gta3uzi ASIC water heater

According to the online outlet Motherboard, which contacted gta3uzi, he has actually managed to increase his profits as a result of the innovation. Previously he had been earning 10% after paying for the electricity, but now he can save an extra $80 by not paying for water heating, which has increased his profits to 47%. According to the outlet, gta3uzi is determined to continue using the system.