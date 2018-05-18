"Green Mining": Resourceful Reddit User Uses His Bitcoin Farm as Boiler

A user on Reddit going under the username gta3uzi has recently published a design for a home-made water heating system. The trick is that it uses the extra heat generated by the cryptocurrency mining farm during its operation. In a post on the /r/Bitcoin subreddit, gta3uzi shows how he has successfully used the system to heat bathwater.
He notes, however, that the system works a little too well, as the bath temperature eventually rose to a blistering 50C / 122F. That doesn't mean it's useless, though — he points out that with minor adjustments, his scheme can power a home radiator heating system or even a dishwasher.
The system is simple — normal air is used to cool the hot parts of the farm. Then the air, heated as a result, is pushed through an intercooler, which in turn heats the water running through it.
According to the online outlet Motherboard, which contacted gta3uzi, he has actually managed to increase his profits as a result of the innovation. Previously he had been earning 10% after paying for the electricity, but now he can save an extra $80 by not paying for water heating, which has increased his profits to 47%. According to the outlet, gta3uzi is determined to continue using the system.
