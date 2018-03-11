Hot News for Bitcoin Fanatics: Welcome New Heater That Can Mine Cryptocurrency

Do you think crypto mining may do any good to one’s household? Or rather can a heater yield profit? To punters’ surprise, the French have devised something brand new that serves two purposes all at the same time.

French startup Quarnot has recently released a space heater, which would not only warm you up during long winter nights but could one day even earn you a little money.

The heat of the appliance is literally generated through mining cryptocurrencies, as it is stated in the QC1 product description:

"The heat of your QC-1 is generated by the two graphics cards embedded in the device during mining cryptocurrencies or blockchain transactions: While heating, you create money," the QC1 product description reads. "You can watch in the real time how crypto markets are trending, on your mobile app and on your QC-1 LEDs," it goes on to say.

I just saw a space heater that uses a crypto mining cpu and two gpu’s as the heat source and that is fucking GENIUS. — treehugger🌴 (@jiffrey14) 10 марта 2018 г.

The slick device essentially houses a considerable amount of power — two AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics cards, and its retail price reaches a whopping $3,600 — a huge sum of money which will not immediately pay off.

