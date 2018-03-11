Hot News for Bitcoin Fanatics: Welcome New Heater That Can Mine Cryptocurrency

French startup Quarnot has recently released a space heater, which would not only warm you up during long winter nights but could one day even earn you a little money.
The heat of the appliance is literally generated through mining cryptocurrencies, as it is stated in the QC1 product description:
"The heat of your QC-1 is generated by the two graphics cards embedded in the device during mining cryptocurrencies or blockchain transactions: While heating, you create money," the QC1 product description reads. "You can watch in the real time how crypto markets are trending, on your mobile app and on your QC-1 LEDs," it goes on to say.
Apparently Home Heaters Now Mine Crypto: French company Qarnot has revealed a new space heater that can mine ether while keeping your house warm. Called the QC-1, it uses two AMD… https://t.co/gkdf8bPbUM #Future_Society #crypto_mining #tech #AI #futurism #gadgets #robotics pic.twitter.com/AnyLIdcpKS— SocialFloTribute (@danavilcea) 10 марта 2018 г.
I just saw a space heater that uses a crypto mining cpu and two gpu’s as the heat source and that is fucking GENIUS.— treehugger🌴 (@jiffrey14) 10 марта 2018 г.
The slick device essentially houses a considerable amount of power — two AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics cards, and its retail price reaches a whopping $3,600 — a huge sum of money which will not immediately pay off.
The news has come amid police reports on a massive Icelandic crypto-related theft, as hundreds of computer servers used for mining Bitcoin have been stolen in slew of large-scale robberies over the last two months. In January and February, overall 600 servers were nicked from computer centers in Reykjanesbær, near Reykjavik airport, and Borgarnes on Iceland’s west coast.
