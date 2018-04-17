Register
04:44 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mobile phone

    Spy Doctor: Pentagon Sinks Millions into Health-Monitoring Smartphone App

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The Pentagon’s secret weapons development department, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), is bankrolling contracts for development of its “Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health” (WASH) program, which keeps tabs on active soldiers’ well-being.

    DARPA announced last week that it awarded Kryptowire, a Virginia-based cyber security firm, a $5.1 million contract to develop WASH, a program that would spot diseases using data it collects from soldiers' smartphones during normal use.

    Communication Chief for DARPA Jared Adams told the Washington Post in an email that "The program aims to develop algorithms that use raw data from smartphone sensors to enable continuous and real-time assessment." That assessment would bring to light latent and developing health concerns.

    Program concept for DARPA's Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health program.
    © Screenshot/DARPA
    Program concept for DARPA's Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health program.

    According to a DARPA fact sheet, WASH collects its data from smartphone cameras, light sensors, pedometers, fingerprint sensors, microphones, thermometers and more. It studies your eye movement; your voice; the device's orientation and GPS location; it uses facial recognition; it takes images of your fingers; and it studies your finger pressure, grasping pattern and hand movements as well as your gait. WASH is being built to look for disease biomarkers like sweating, a shaking voice, facial tics, racing heartbeats, decreased attention, diminished reasoning ability, poor decision-making and impulsive actions, among other things.

    "For example, if a user is inebriated, we found they would interact with the device differently," Kryptowire's vice president of product, Tom Karygiannis, said. Company officials say it could be used to detect Parkinson's, Alzheimer's Disease or even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). 

    Such information would be collected continuously, even at times when the service member is not using their phone for military affairs.The American Civil Liberties Union has already sounded the alarm. Senior policy analyst Jay Stanley said, "People don't want to feel like someone is listening in on their private life. That's going to have to be subject to tight controls."

    Those concerns could have wider implications. Executives at Kryptowire say that their goal is to get the technology to everyday smartphone users, but added that the software needs quite a bit of development before it's ready for the market.

    Related:

    Military Transcendentalism: DARPA Wants to Slow Biological Time
    DARPA Hands Over Unmanned ‘Sea Hunter’ to US Navy (VIDEO)
    DARPA Genetic Extinction Research a Mistake - Human Rights Watchdog
    US Plans to Develop Genetically Engineered 'Spy Plants' - DARPA
    DARPA Develops Technology to See Maneuvering Targets Through Clouds, Smoke
    Tags:
    surveillance, spying, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse