Register
16:11 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Robot

    Just Like Us: AI May Become Delirious and Depressed - Study

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Scientists believe that giving robots emotions and the ability to hallucinate things that are not real doesn’t seem like a good idea at all.

    With recent research describing human emotion as the byproduct of learning, chances are that machines with artificial brains may become depressed or worse if they ever want to think or feel, The Next Web tech blog wrote.

    Zachary Mainen, a neuroscientist at the Champalimaud Center for the Unknown in Lisbon, believes that depression and hallucinations depend on a chemical in the brain called serotonin.

    “If serotonin is helping solve a more general problem for intelligent systems, then machines might implement a similar function, and if serotonin goes wrong in humans, the equivalent in a machine could also go wrong,” Dr. Mainen said, while speaking at a symposium on the implications of recent experiments to learn how serotonin affects people’s decision making.

    To find this out, scientists conducted a series of experiments. By manually activating serotonin production in mice running around in a field, they observed that the rodents would slow down and consider the situation almost immediately after a spike.

    FILE PHOTO: Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    From Threat of AI to 'History of Stupidity': What Stephen Hawking Believed in
    According to Mainen, this means that serotonin causes a learning system to place less value on things that just happened, working instead to change previous assumptions, which scientists believe could greatly benefit artificial intelligence.

    Injecting the same mice with a serotonin inhibitor, Mainen and his team found that learning became delayed, even more so when the animals were not able to naturally release serotonin.

    Scientists also believe that that the use of hyper-modulators, like serotonin, could prevent autonomous systems from becoming stuck in outdated models.

    READ MORE: Never Mind Sci-Fi, Malicious AI is a Real Threat and ‘We're Not Prepared'

    Designed to deal with a static environment using supervised learning, “thinking” robots will hardly be able to adapt to the constantly changing world around them.

    That being said, giving them feelings and an ability to hallucinate things that aren’t really there, doesn’t look like a good idea either.

    Related:

    AI Astronomer: Scientists Build Neural Network to Search for Habitable Planets
    Massachusetts School Hires AI to Prevent Mass Shootings
    Hats Off, AI! Scientists Create Self-Aware 'Animal' You Can Play With
    Tags:
    scientific experiments, serotonin, hallucinations, emotions, AI, Champalimaud Center for the Unknown, Zachary Mainen, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse