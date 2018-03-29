Roscosmos, NASA to Set Common Standards for Moon's First Orbit Station – Source

"A bilateral working meeting will kick off in Houston on April 9, where Russia will present a report on the work it has done on the lunar station to coordinate the integration of a Russian-built sluice module and a US-built super-heavy SLS booster and the Orion spaceship," the space industry source said.
The module will be designed by RKK Energia, Russia’s main rocket and space corporation. The segment is expected to be built by 2021 and sent to the United States the following year. It will be lifted into the moon’s orbit atop the SLS rocket in 2025, the source said.
