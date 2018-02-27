UK Telecom Giant Vows to Create 4G Network on Moon

UK telecommunications company Vodafone on Tuesday announced plans to create the first 4G network on the Moon next year.

"The Moon will get 4G coverage next year, 50 years after the first NASA astronauts walked on its surface. Vodafone plans to create the first 4G network on the Moon to support a mission by PTScientists in 2019 and has today appointed Nokia as its technology partner," the company's press service said.

According to the statement, the German company PTScientists is working with Vodafone Germany and Audi to achieve the first privately-funded Moon landing, which is expected to be carried out from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Vodafone mobile network would also ensure connection between two Audi lunar quattro rovers with a base station in the Autonomous Landing and Navigation Module (ALINA) transport craft, which will deliver the rovers, the statement said.