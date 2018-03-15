Brace Yourself, Nuclear Winter is Coming: American Clothes Brand Sets New Trend

While politicians and diplomats try to "improve" relations between countries which have nuclear arsenals, ordinary people and, as it turns out, clothing firms are preparing for the worst. Namely, American clothing brand The North Face has released a new collection featuring outerwear, sweatshirts and T-shirts made of Tyvek — a material that protects from not only dirt and rain, but also from all sorts of acids or alkali and even radioactive dust. Some raincoat models even have a respirator mask embedded in the hood.

READ MORE: Non-Nuclear Winter: Why Has North Korea Not Tested a Missile Since September?

Tyvek is widely used in production of industrial protective gear, resistant to the most hazardous liquids or materials and also in construction due to its temperature preserving features.