21:36 GMT +309 March 2018
    The second of the two large diamonds found at an Alrosa mine, this one coming in at 85.62 carats.

    Hell is Wetter Than Thought: Ice Crystals Found in Super Deep Diamonds

    © Photo: PJSC ALROSA
    Tech
    New scientific findings point to the presence of liquid water deep in the Earth’s scorching-hot mantle.

    An international team of researchers have discovered high-pressure ice crystals embedded inside diamonds, technology, science and science fiction website Gizmodo reported.

    These sparkling and super-strong crystals of carbon atoms produced under the crushing pressures generated deep in the Earth’s bowels could give us a clue to how much water might be hiding beneath our planet’s crust.

    Antarctica
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Fire Down Below: Mantle Plume Supervolcano Melting Antarctic Ice
    The scientists identified the ice based on how x-rays bounced off of the specimens at the Advanced Photon Source synchrotron particle accelerator at Argonne National Lab in Illinois. The researchers published the results of their work in Thursday’s issue of Science.

    Scientists believe that while the diamonds were forming, they must have encapsulated some liquid water from the crust’s transition zone where minerals seem to be more soluble.

    Prevented from crystallizing under high pressure, the water froze as geological activity eventually moved the diamonds to the surface.

    The Earth’s mantle is solid, but free water found frozen into ice offers evidence of fluid flowing inside the mantle’s transition zone.

    READ MORE: Japanese Scientists Get Ready to Reach the Earth's Mantle for the First Time

    Even though it was previously thought that slabs of Earth’s crust sink into the planet’s hot interior below bone dry, they could still be bringing surface water down into the mantle with them.

    “That does flip our perspective of the balance of water between the surface and the interior of the planet,” Rhode Island University researcher Katie Kelley told Gizmondo.

    Tags:
    diamonds, Earth mantle, water, Katie Kelley, United States
