Google Shopping Censors Results Containing Word 'Gun' Triggers Error

Internet shoppers noticed a digital error on the shopping platform as all the products which have the word ”gun” in them were removed, including the word ”burgundy” as it has ”gun” in it.

In wake of the recent school shooting in Florida, US Google Shopping decided to act as a gatekeeper and filter out shopping searches on Tuesday.

The algorithm was so strict that terms such as Guns and Roses, water guns, toy guns, air soft guns, nail guns and glue guns were causing search errors.

People took to social media, with many expressing indignation at the forced and arbitrary restrictions.

​Even a search for “Laguna Beach” was blocked, and “Gundam” an anime series, did not yield any results.

​Google resolved the issue later the same day.