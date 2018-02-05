Russian Helicopters to Present its Products at Singapore Airshow

As part of the international aerospace event Singapore Airshow 2018 which is to take place in Singapore from February 6 through February 11, Russian Helicopters is to present the latest civilian and military helicopters and conduct negotiations with potential customers.

For instance, at the holding company's stand, participants and visitors of the exhibition will be able to see the models of the newest Mi-171A2 helicopter (its search and rescue configuration), the light multipurpose Ansat helicopter and the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter.

"We see a rapid increase in the demand in the Asia-Pacific region. During the last five years, we supplied over 250 machines. Overall, now there are over 1,200 helicopters in the Asia-Pacific region which were made in Russia. During Singapore Airshow, we plan a large-scale business program with traditional partners and potential customers. In late December we signed an agreement on cooperation with the Singaporean company Progression Pte. Ltd. which will allow us to make additional efforts to promote machinery and attract investments in Asia-Pacific countries," emphasized CEO of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky.

It is expected that potential customers will pay special attention to the Ansat helicopter which was successfully tested in Pakistan in late 2017. Having performed the flight program in extreme climatic conditions, the helicopter proved its usability at ambient temperatures of up to +50°C.

Ansat is a light multipurpose twin-engine helicopter, serial production of which is deployed at Kazan Helicopter Plant. In May 2015, the modification of the helicopter with a medical module was certified. It complies with all international standards. According to the helicopter certificate, its design allows converting it into a cargo version or into a passenger rotorcraft that can lift up to seven people.

There are over 80 modifications in the Mi-171A2 design as compared to the baseline Мi-171А model. The helicopter is equipped with the VK-2500PS-03 certified engines (a civilian version of engines installed on Mi-28 combat helicopters) with the digital control system. A new rotor system is one of the main distinguishing features of the Mi-171A2 helicopter compared to Mi-8/ Mi-17 helicopters.

The helicopter has a more effective X-type antitorque rotor and a new main rotor with all-composite blades with the improved airfoil shape. Thus, due to aerodynamics alone, the thrust of the Mi-171A2 main rotor increased by more than 700 kg, which had a positive impact on the helicopter's performance.

Serial production of the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation started in 2007. It is designed to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored ground targets, enemy troops, helicopters and other aircraft both on the front line and in tactical reserves, in any weather conditions and at any time of day and night, as well as for tackling other tasks.