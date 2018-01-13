Register
    The helicopter Ansat is demonstrated at the testing facility of the OAO Kazan Helicopter Plant, part of the Helicopters of Russia, a Russian helicopter building holding

    Moscow, Brasilia Want to Promote Exports of Russian Helicopters

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport and Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency expressed mutual interest in signing in the near future a memorandum of understanding aimed at supporting exports of Russian helicopters, the Russian authority said in a statement on Friday.

    The memorandum was submitted by ANAC (Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency) to the Russian agency earlier in the day.

    "The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport and ANAC confirmed their mutual interest in a swift agreement and conclusion of the memorandum aimed at supporting Russian aviation equipment exports, specifically Ansat and Mi-171А2 helicopters, as well as at activation of joint work in the area of certification and support of airworthiness of civil aircraft," the statement read.

    The memorandum is currently being coordinated with the interested authorities and the aviation industry organizations, the statement added.

    Mi-8 helicopter
    © Photo: Michail Mokrushin
    Brazil, Mexico Considering Purchase of Russian Mil Helicopters - Manufacturer
    The parties have also determined the necessary steps for mutual familiarization with the procedures of aviation equipment certification.

    Kazan Ansat is a multirole helicopter introduced in 2013. The Mil Mi-171А2 helicopter held its maiden flight in 2014. The multirole helicopter is an analogue of the Mi-8/17 helicopter, equipped with innovative technological solutions.

    In November 2015, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport was authorized by the Interstate Aviation Committee of the CIS countries to carry out certification of airfields, civil aircraft, and aviation equipment.

    Tags:
    helicopter, Mi-171A2, Ansat, Russia, Brazil
