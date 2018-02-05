Register
15:01 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A diagnostic medical device (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Cordial Cooperation: Norway to Use Oil Know-How to Prevent Heart Attacks

    © Sputnik/ Evgenyi Samarin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Doctors in the Nordic nation, which is Western Europe's leading oil exporter, intend to pioneer innovative calculations employed by the oil industry to replace the current cardiological routine, which involves inserting plastic tubes all the way to the patient's heart.

    Every year, 30,000 patients in Norway, a nation of 5 million, are examined for dangerously narrow blood vessels. Norwegian doctors at the International Research Institute of Stavanger (IRIS) intend to use know-how from the oil industry to determine blockage or the need for a bypass in heart patients.

    The idea is to replace the complex tubing procedure, which is always associated with a certain risk, especially in elderly people with stiffer blood vessels, with advanced calculations of the blood flow, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    A two-year collaboration project between IRIS researchers Jan Ludvig Vinningland and Aksel Hiorth, who specialize in oil extraction, and the Stavanger University Hospital (SUS), has proven that technical models used to describe the transportation of oil in rock formation may make the treatment of cardiac patients more gentle and less expensive.

    "We use computer models to simulate physical and chemical processes between oil and water in small cavities in oil rocks. Since the same physics also defines the transport of blood in the body, we can use the same models in health research as well," IRIS research director Hiorth told NRK.

    Barents Sea view
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Timin
    Six Reasons Why Norway's Arctic Oil Adventure Gets Put on Ice
    According to Vinningland, the pattern, which successfully eliminates the necessity of plastic tube insertion, takes X-ray examination "one step further."

    Professor and SUS Section Chief Alf Inge Larsen argued that non-invasive methods borrowed from the oil and gas industry may help identify dangerous symptoms at an early stage.

    "It is very motivating to help patients get a more comfortable and easier treatment," IRIS senior researcher Jan Ludvig Vinningland, told NRK.

    The unorthodox approach is a direct result of the oil crisis. The downturn in the oil and gas industry took an especially heavy toll on Rogaland County in western Norway, resulting in a painful loss of jobs and a decline in revenues. According to Thor Ole Gulsrud of IRIS, it also spurred livelier cross-industry cooperation.

    "Some companies see opportunities to use technology from oil and gas to solve other problems. And there's certainly no lack of ideas," Gulsrud said.

    ​Oil accounts for about a quarter of Norway's GDP, and the city of Stavanger, often dubbed Norway's Klondike, has long been a symbol of the Nordic country's booming economy since the discovery of oil in the 1960s.

    READ ALSO: Slices of Norway's 'Oil Pie' Being Cut Ever Thinner By More Migrants

    Related:

    Claw of Contention: Norway, EU at Loggerheads Over Snow Crabs, Future Oil
    Soil Above Oil: Eco-Friendly Norwegians Willing to Sacrifice Their Milch Cow
    Norway's Klondike: From Oil Capital to Unemployment Capital
    Slices of Norway's 'Oil Pie' Being Cut Ever Thinner By More Migrants
    My Heart Will Go On: Swedish Medical Drones to Deliver Defibrillators
    My Heart Will Go On! Finnish Smartphone App to Prevent Heart Attacks
    Tags:
    heart, heart condition, heart attack, oil and gas, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok