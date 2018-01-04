Register
    Light show performed by Intel drones

    Critical Flaw Identified in Intel Processors

    Experts have identified a vulnerability in Intel processors that allows attackers to access files and data stored in the kernel's memory.

    A flaw in the design affects almost all processors of Intel, AMD and ARM, used in most computers based on Windows, Linux and macOS, as well as smart phones and other devices, according to publication The Register.

    Due to its presence, ordinary user programs can "see" the structure of the protected part of the kernel's memory and identify the place of storage of confidential information.

    “Programmers are scrambling to overhaul the open-source Linux kernel's virtual memory system. Meanwhile, Microsoft is expected to publicly introduce the necessary changes to its Windows operating system in an upcoming Patch Tuesday,” the publication wrote.

    In addition to personal computers, cloud services are also at risk due to this flaw.

    According to the publication, only the developers of the operating systems can correct this defect. 

    In this case, an emergency update of the OS version may reduce the performance of devices up to 30%. Further details on this flaw have not been disclosed by Intel.

