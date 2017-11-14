Register
00:31 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Fake news

    European Commission Aims to 'Vaccinate' Continent Against Fake News 'Disease'

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    214514

    The European Commission is stepping up efforts to battle so-called fake news, creating an expert panel and commencing a public consultation, with an eye to crafting legislation further down the road. Existing plans suggest such efforts may be more trouble than they're worth.

    The European Commission plans to tackle the alleged fake news epidemic, claiming it's a "direct threat" to the very foundations of democratic society.

    ​Speaking at a conference on fake news in Brussels, EU commissioner for digital economy, Mariya Gabriel, said the commission intended to set up an expert panel, to consider potential legislation, and ensure Europeans "have the skills and tools at their disposal to manage the ocean of information available online."

    ​"It is vital we vaccinate our society against this disease so as to maintain our democratic values and strengthen them. This phenomenon makes it possible for external actors to influence opinion in our democracies to an extent that was never before possible," she said.

    She added fake news was easily spread via Google, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, with hostile actors able to purchase 20,000 comments for US$6,000, and up to 300,000 social media followers for around US$3,000.

    The commissioner is asking academia and civil society to take part in the panel, which will be launched by the start of 2018, ahead of a European Commission communication on fake news. It will take a "holistic" approach to addressing online misinformation, which will "cover all sectors" because so-called fake news is shared online in both written and audiovisual formats.

    ​Gabriel also indicated the commission will pressure social media firms to be more transparent about what their users share — and the panel will investigate whether online platforms should introduce, or potentially increase use of, anti-fake news measures.

    This could include informing users if a post was created by a robot instead of a human, or explaining to users about algorithms the platforms use to determine how they display selected content.

    Phony War

    Gabriel's comments are just the latest salvo in the ongoing debate about fake news in the West, and come amid a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on expanding the EU's foreign affairs branch, the European External Action Service, to battle "interference" in Europe.

    However, there is much to suggest efforts to battle fake news are perhaps destined for failure.

    In a report published in September in Psychological Science, a team of academics reviewed two decades of research to better understand how best to debunk misinformation, finding eight worthwhile studies, with over 6,800 participants.

    The conclusions of each suggested fighting the spread of fake information was incredibly difficult — for instance, challenging a lie almost by definition involves comprehensively acknowledging it, which can inadvertently reinforce its veracity in the minds of some individuals.

    ​Moreover, Facebook's much-publicized experiments in the field have failed to bear fruit — and in fact, according to individuals involved in the effort, have been a disastrous and expensive "PR campaign."

    Speaking anonymously to The Guardian, several fact checkers who work for independent news organizations and partner with Facebook said the social media giant's approach "[wasn't] working at all" and fake information still spread through the network rapidly.

    It is apparently rare to see fact-checks actually lead to a "disputed" tag on Facebook, raising questions about how the tool was functioning — and Facebook refused to disclose to its fact checkers how often the tags were placed on articles, what effect they had on the content and what sites were most often targeted.

    One source said Facebook was "basically buying good PR" by employing them, and moreover suggested relationships between media outlets and the technology corporation, some of which are paid, created a conflict of interest, making it harder for news outlets to scrutinize and criticize Facebook's role in spreading misinformation.

    ​Furthermore, fundamental questions about the effectiveness of tags labeling disputed stories abound — a Yale University survey found the tag had a minimal impact on whether a user believed a headline was true, and the presence of tags could make users more likely to believe other fake stories are true as they lacked the tag. The authors suggested it was possible the tag did "more harm than good."

    Related:

    New 'Absurd' Phenomenon: Fake News From Syria to RussiaGate
    Russian Embassy Slams Spanish Media Over Fake News About Events in Catalonia
    'Fake News': Tehran Accuses Washington of Distorting Truth About 9/11
    Fake News Proclaimed 2017 'Word of the Year' Prompting Twitterland to Have a Say
    Tags:
    "fake news", disinformation, misinformation, propaganda, European Commission, European Union, Mariya Gabriel, Europe, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok