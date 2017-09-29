Register
04:08 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Numerical simulations of the gravitational waves emitted by the inspiral and merger of two black holes

    Black Hole Collision 2 Billion Light-Years Away Detected by Astronomers

    © NASA. Ames Research Center/C. Henze
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 11010

    Two billion light-years from Earth, a pair of black holes collided - and the resulting release of energy was so massive that we can measure the ensuing gravitational waves here, on the other side of the universe.

    For the fourth time, scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) have detected gravitational waves — ripples in spacetime — created by a collision which has been named GW170814.

    The incident happened 1.8 billion years ago, 1.8 billion light-years from the Milky Way Galaxy. The black holes were small by black hole standards, which is to say they were 25 and 31 times as large as our sun, respectively. When they met, they combined into a larger black hole approximately 53 times as massive as our sun.

    So titanic was this collision that instruments on our planet picked it up despite the massive distance. This makes it the fourth-ever detection of gravitational waves. "It is tantalizing to see this new story of how black holes formed and evolved through history of the cosmos," Sheila Rowan of Glasgow University told BBC News.

    This artist concept illustrates the frenzied activity at the core of our Milky Way galaxy. The galactic center hosts a supermassive black hole in the region known as Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, with a mass of about four million times that of our sun.
    © NASA. ESA/C. Carreau
    'Second Largest Black Hole' in the Milky Way Galaxy Found

    The signal was detected by a system of lasers that endlessly run through a miles-long vacuum sealed tunnel constructed by LIGO. Sensors monitor the laser for minute movements caused by changes in the fabric of space-time. The beam shifted about one thousandth of the length of a proton, or one quintillionth of a millimeter.

    LIGO then works backwards to discover the location and event of the source of the gravitational waves through the use of their observatory.

    LIGO's detection of gravitational waves for the first time ever in September 2015 was the climax of almost a century of searching. Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational waves, ripples in spacetime caused by the movements of massive objects, in 1916, but it would take astronomy 99 years to prove his theory accurate.

    Black Hole
    CC0
    'Spitting' Images: Lens, Mirror and Eye is All You Need to See Black Hole

    Since then, gravitational waves have been detected by LIGO on three more occasions, with the most recent find adding to our understanding of the phenomena. The third gravitational wave discovery was of particular interest because it raised many questions as to how black holes form in the first place.

    "This is just the beginning of observations with the network enabled by Virgo and LIGO working together. With the next observing run planned for late 2018, we can expect such detections weekly or even more often," said David Shoemaker, a physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and spokesperson for the LIGO collaboration to The Guardian. Virgo is a similar and associated project to LIGO operated by Italy and France.

    Related:

    ESA's Gravitational Wave Observatory 'Will Open New Windows Into Our Universe'
    China to Build Gravitational Wave Telescopes in Tibet
    Gravitational Lensing Helps Scientists Spot Planet Orbiting Two Stars
    New Study Confirms Black Hole Background of Gravitational Waves
    LIGO Scientists Record 2nd Gravitational Wave Signal in History
    Tags:
    astronomy, space, gravitational waves, black hole, Virgo, Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO), Albert Einstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok