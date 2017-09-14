Tesla to Present Self-Driving Semi Truck on October 26 - CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US automaker Tesla will unveil its new semi truck constructed with the use of self-driving technology on October 26, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.
The vehicle will also be able to move in a "platoon" fashion — a driving formation where trucks follow one another closely.
In April, the businessman announced that the self-driving model of the vehicle would be presented in September.
Tesla has been a leader in developing self-driving technology for its luxury cars, and is about to start manufacturing the lower-priced Model 3 car.
Self-driving vehicles have been in the news a lot lately, with companies like Uber looking at developing driverless commercial vehicles, making the whole industry pretty competitive.
Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It's unreal.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 13 сентября 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)