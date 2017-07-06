Register
    This handout provided by NASA, backdropped by a blue and white Earth, shows US Space Shuttle Discovery approaching the International Space Station during STS-120 rendezvous and docking operations 25 October 2007

    First Meeting of US Space Council in 24 Years Marks New Era of Human Exploration

    The National Space Council, which was disbanded in 1993 and recently re-established by President Donald Trump, will hold its first meeting later this summer to fill a void in government policy that has plagued US space exploration, according to US Vice President Mike Pence.

    Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing US National Space Council
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The National Space Council, which was disbanded in 1993 and recently re-established by President Donald Trump, will hold its first meeting later this summer to fill a void in government policy that has plagued US space exploration, Vice President Mike Pence told guests at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

    "For nearly 25 years, our government’s commitment seems to have not matched the spirit of the American people," Pence stated. "Our National Space Council will re-energize our pioneering spirit in space. It will restore our confidence and our confidence that we can and will achieve the impossible."

    Pence, who serves as chairman of the council, said the body will hold its first meeting before the end of the summer. Trump re-established the council with an executive order last week.

    Council members include secretaries of multiple Cabinet agencies, including the departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security, as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, intelligence officials and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) administrator, Pence explained.

