WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The spacecraft will deliver the results of a botanical study about how the lack of gravity impacts light sensing and growth in plants.

"Dragon will be released from the Canadarm2 Sunday at 11:38 a.m. EDT and splash down in the Pacific Ocean about 5-1/2 hours later," the statement issued on Monday read.

The Dragon spacecraft is the only capsule capable of delivering cargo from ISS to Earth. The spacecraft was launched on June 5.