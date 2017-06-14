Russia Launches Progress MS-06 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS - Roscosmos

© AFP 2017/ SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL Russian Soyuz Capsule Lands in Kazakhstan, Brings Back Two ISS Crew Members

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia launched the Progress MS-06 space freighter on Wednesday to the International Space Station (ISS) atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier, a State Space Corporation Roscosmos official told Sputnik.

"The launch took place at the expected time. The cargo spacecraft's separation from the third stage of the Soyuz is expected at 12:29 Moscow time [09:00 GMT]," the official said.