Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — ExoMars is the first project in the history of collaboration between the European Union and Russia that aims to search for life on Mars.

The project started with the launch of a Russian four-stage Proton-M/Breeze-M launch vehicle on March 14, 2016 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

"The Russian devices for the European Mars rover of the 2020 mission are in a high degree of readiness. We are now completing the design and finishing tests, and in the fall of 2017 we will be ready to supply the European Space Agency with flight samples for installation on the Mars rover," Rodionov, who participates in the work of the SpaceOps seminar in the Space Research Institute, said.