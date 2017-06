KOROLYOV (Sputnik) — The docking took place in an automatic mode.

The Progress resupply ship was launched on Wednesday. It is carrying fuel, water, food, compressed gases, medical and sanitary equipment, as well as nanosatellites to Russia's Zvezda service module.

The Progress MS-06 (NASA: Progress 67) is used by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to resupply the ISS.