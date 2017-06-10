NASA Awards $267.5 Million Contract for Safety, Mission Support

© AP Photo/ Paul Kizzle Space Oddity Spurs Public Interest as NASA Sees Highest Number of Applicants in Decades

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Bastion Technologies has been awarded a contract to provide safety and engineering support services at the Marshall Space Flight Center in the US state of Alabama, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced in a press release.

"The cost plus award fee contract has a base period of two years, which begins July 1, 2017, six one-year options, and a potential total value of $267.5 million," the release stated on Friday.

The contract was part of a set-aside program for small businesses, under which Bastion will be responsible for providing a range of services involving safety, mission support, technical and engineering, the release explained.

The contract also provides services for NASA’s Stennis Space Center in the state of Mississippi and the Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana, where NASA is building the world’s most powerful rocket for future deep space missions, the release noted.