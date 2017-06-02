Register
14:12 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BB-8 droid poses with actors and director during a press conference for their latest film Star Wars: The Force Awakens at a hotel in Urayasu, near Tokyo Friday, Dec. 11, 2015.

    Curiosity Killed the... Scientist? Robots Can Be Taught How to Be Inquisitive

    © AP Photo/ Shuji Kajiyama
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 6440

    Computer scientists have programmed machines to be curious, exploring their surroundings on their own initiative and learning for the sake of learning. Eventually robots could even start forming their own hypotheses and enhancing mankind's scientific understanding.

    Curiosity is fundamental to intelligence — the individuals that approach life questioningly, seeking to understand themselves, others and all around them, are the world's premier sources of insight and innovation. Scientists have long toiled to create algorithms for curiosity, but recreating human inquisitiveness has largely proved elusive — most methods so far haven't been able to assess artificial intelligence's knowledge gaps, and AI has largely proven unable to formulate predictive hypotheses.

    ​In essence, while most humans are capable of telling bad ideas from good ideas from the off, and intuitively guessing what is worth researching and what isn't, machines have failed in this regard, wasting much time on investigating obvious dead ends.

    However, Todd Hester and Peter Stone, computer scientists at Google DeepMind and the University of Texas respectively, decided to resolve the issue once and for all.

    The pair developed a new algorithm, Targeted Exploration with Variance-And-Novelty-Intrinsic-Rewards (TEXPLORE-VENIR), that relies on a technique called "reinforcement learning" to circumvent the issue.

    In reinforcement learning, an AI program is rewarded if a path it embarks on brings it closer to a preordained goal of some kind — for instance, the answer to a difficult maths problem. If it successfully achieves a reward, it is more likely to follow the same path again in future.

    Artificial intelligence
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Rise of the Machines: Artificial Intelligence Devices Develop a Private Language
    Such an approach has previously been used by research group OpenAI to improve a machine's ability to converse with human beings.

    The organization's researchers conducted an experiment that challenged software bots to complete a series of tasks, such as moving to a specific location, in a simple, two-dimensional virtual world to present the challenge as cooperative rather than competitive, stimulating collaboration between devices in the process.

    However, TEXPLORE-VENIR sets an internal goal for the program, and the program rewards itself for comprehending something new — even if the knowledge doesn't get it closer to an ultimate goal. Serendipitous discoveries and understanding are just as valuable as defined targets. It also rewards itself for reducing uncertainty-becoming familiar with new things.

    The computer scientist pair tested their method in two scenarios. The first was a virtual maze consisting of a circuit of four rooms connected by locked doors, in which the bot had to locate a key, pick it up, and unlock a door. Each time it passed through a door it earned 10 points, and it had 3000 steps to achieve a high score. If the researchers let the bot explore for 1000 steps guided only by TEXPLORE-VENIR, it earned 55 door points on average during the 3000-step test phase. If the bot used other curiosity algorithms for its exploration, its score during the test phase ranged from zero to 35. In a different scenario, in which the bot had to simultaneously explore and pass through doors, TEXPLORE-VENIR earned about 70 points, R-Max earned about 35, and the others earned fewer than five.

    ​In the second, the algorithm was implanted into a toy, the Nao. In three separate tasks, the machine earned points for hitting a cymbal, holding pink tape in front of its eyes, and pressing a button on its foot. Averaged over 13 trials, Nao was better at finding the pink tape on its hand exploring with TEXPLORE-VENIR than exploring randomly. It pressed the button on seven of 13 trials using TEXPLORE-VENIR but not at all exploring randomly, and hit the cymbal in one of five trials using TEXPLORE-VENIR, but never exploring randomly. Through experimentation with its own body and environment, TEXPLORE-VENIR was well-prepared for the assigned tasks — the researchers liken it to a baby learning how its limbs work before learning to crawl.

    Nonetheless, curiosity could have a deleterious effect on a robot's productivity — if the rewards for achieving insights are greater than completing its basic, core tasks, the latter may be ignored in favor of an obsessive focus on the former.

    ​R-Max earned fewer points when exploration was simultaneously added to door-unlocking precisely because it was distracted by its own curiosity — AI attention deficit disorder, in other words.

    On the other hand, external rewards can also interfere with learning, much like a student chasing high grades or gold stars rather than learning for its own sake. The challenge now is to train robots to strike the right balance of internal and external rewards.

    Related:

    Rise of the Machines: Artificial Intelligence Devices Develop a Private Language
    Like to Fight? 1977 Soviet Cartoon Predicted Artificial Intelligence Weapons
    Google's Artificial Intelligence Detects Cancer Faster Than Doctors
    Rise of the Machines: Is Artificial Intelligence Manipulating Our Minds?
    Tags:
    machine learning, AI, curiosity, robot, artificial intelligence, experiment, robotics, University of Texas, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok