Register
03:23 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Japanese satellite Hinode caught Mercury passing across the sun's face in November 2006

    Good Morning, Sun! NASA to Send Probe to Study Solar Atmosphere

    © Photo: Hinode JAXA/NASA/PPARC
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    NASA has outlined their plan to launch a probe, the Parker Solar Probe, closer to the sun than any other man-made object in human history seven times over. It will sail past Venus and Mercury, stopping just 4 million miles away from the sun.

    This will subject the Parker Solar Probe to temperatures exceeding 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit. NASA believes that their solar arrays and heat shields will protect the spacecraft, which is set to launch in July 2018.

    "The spacecraft will explore the sun's outer atmosphere and make critical observations that will answer decades-old questions about the physics of how stars work," wrote NASA in a statement. "The resulting data will improve forecasts of major space weather events that impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space."

    Setting sun is reflected on the surface of the Salton Sea in the Southern California desert
    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    Wrath of the Sun: Astronomers Solve Mystery of ‘Stealth’ Solar Eruptions

    The statement refers to solar storms, where superheated plasma from the sun wreaks havoc on Earth's magnetic fields. The largest incidence of this in recorded history was the 1859 Carrington Event. Magnetic interference doesn't affect humans directly but it can shut off electrical devices, and the Carrington Event knocked out telegraph machines in North America and Europe. 

    Should a similar event occur today, it could cause $2.6 trillion in damage to the US alone, according to a 2013 estimate from Atmospheric and Environmental Research. A storm of the same magnitude as the Carrington Event occurred in 2012, but it missed our planet.

    NASA also wants to better their understanding of the corona (the bubble of plasma that surrounds the sun,) the magnetic fields of the sun (which are enormously complicated and poorly understood) and to hopefully discover why the sun's surface is so cool. Well, relatively speaking: it burns at 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a lot, but nothing compared to the corona, which has recorded temperatures of 3.5 million degrees Fahrenheit.

    Sun seen by SDO
    © NASA.
    Cosmic Dance: NASA Craft Captures Solar Eclipse

    "You'd think the farther away you get from a heat source, you'd get colder," Eric Christian, a scientist with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told LiveScience.com. "Why the atmosphere is hotter than the surface is a big puzzle." The Parker Solar Probe may provide answers to this mystery.

    NASA hasn't put an object in orbit around the sun since the Kepler space observatory in 2009, which is trained away from the sun to study exoplanets outside our solar system.

    Related:

    Sun Doesn't Set for Five Days at the South Pole
    Touch the Sun: NASA Planning Mission to Probe Our Star in 2018
    Rogue One: New Research Suggests Ninth Planet Recently Captured by Sun
    Hubble Finds Infant Earth-Like Planet in Debris Disk Around Sun-Like Star
    NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Shocking Moment When a Sun-like Star Explodes
    Tags:
    astronomy, space, solar storm, sun, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok