Register
16:15 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Space walk by Russian Cosmonauts

    Viable Spores, DNA Fragments Discovery at ISS Justifies Biosphere's Expansion

    © Sputnik/ Roscosmos
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    The discovery of viable spores and DNA fragments of Earth-based microorganisms resistant to unfavorable conditions 250 miles above the Earth's surface substantiates the proposal to expand the boundaries of its biosphere, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Roscosmos cosmonauts had collected 19 samples of cosmic dust from the surface of the International Space Station (ISS) during spacewalks as part of the space experiment dubbed "Test," the corporation said.

    "Studies of cosmic dust samples from the ISS twice showed the presence of Mycobacteria and Delftia genera species; the Comamonadaceae family of the Burkholderiales order, which are species of the typical terrestrial and marine genera of bacteria," Roscosmos said.

    Space walk by Russian Cosmonauts
    © Photo: Roscosmos
    Alien Microorganisms Traverse Space on ISS Panels
    The experiments were conducted in 2010-2016 by the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash, part of Roscosmos) experts together with leading Russian scientific bodies.

    Their results, Roscosmos concluded, "substantiated the need to establish a new upper boundary of the Earth's biosphere."

    Related:

    Life As We Know It? Scientists Discover Antifreeze Chemical Around Young Star
    Decoding the DNA: Scientists See and Touch Force That Gives Us Life (PHOTOS)
    Sweet Space Music: Scientists Reveal Rhythm of Mysterious TRAPPIST-1 Star System
    How Gorbachev Destroyed the USSR's Military Space Program, & What It Cost Russia
    Tags:
    spacewalk, biosphere, International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok