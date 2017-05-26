Register
18:35 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Groundbreaking Study Takes First Big Step Towards Mass-Market Quantum Computers

    Groundbreaking Study Takes First Big Step Towards Mass-Market Quantum Computers

    © Photo: D-Wave Systems, Inc.
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 21830

    Quantum computers are experimental devices promising to be far faster than traditional devices. While promoted for some time as a panacea for common computer drawbacks and problems, a true quantum device has proved elusive – until now, thanks to the work of a team of researchers from MIT, Harvard University, and Sandia National Laboratories.

    Quantum computers use qubits, while classical computers encode bits as zeros and ones. Qubits can be one, zero or a superposition of both. Because qubits can be in multiple states at once, a quantum computer has inherent parallelism" — while computers can currently only work on one job at a time (albeit ever-faster) quantum computers can work on millions of tasks simultaneously.  

    In theory, quantum computers will be most effectively used for factoring large numbers, breaking encryption or searching large databases very quickly. Moreover, quantum computers can read data without even looking at it — measuring a qubit can change its state and affect the outcome, so quantum computers entangle atoms, with one atom always reflecting the state of another.

    Since 2010, many companies — including D-Wave — have claimed to offer quantum computers, although there are serious question marks over just how quantum these devices are. At most, such machines typically only use quantum principles in their computing process. Until very recently, the consensus view was fully quantum computers were years away from becoming reality — if at all.

    ​However, researchers at MIT, Harvard University, and Sandia National Laboratories believe they have now cleared one of the most significant hurdles to achieving practical quantum computing.

    A perennial problem in the designing such devices is the question of how to read information out of qubits. Diamond defects present a simple solution, because they are natural light emitters — and the light they emit can preserve the superposition of the qubits, meaning they could move quantum information between quantum computing devices. The technique is simpler and more precise than its predecessors.

    ​Diamond-based quantum computing devices will require the ability to position those defects at precise locations in complex diamond structures, where the defects can function as qubits — and the team's experiments produced defects that were within 50 nanometers of their ideal locations on average.

    IBM Logo
    © Flickr/ Patrick
    IBM’s Quantum Computers to Open 'New Realm of Computational Power, Unachievable Before'

    Diamond defect qubits result from the combination of "vacancies" — locations in the diamond's crystal lattice where there should be a carbon atom but there isn't — and "dopants" — atoms of materials other than carbon that have found their way into the lattice. Together, the pair creates a dopant-vacancy "center" which has free electrons associated with it. The electrons' magnetic orientation constitutes the qubit.

    The most-studied diamond defect is the nitrogen-vacancy center, which can maintain superposition longer than any other candidate qubit — but it emits light in a relatively broad spectrum of frequencies, which can lead to inaccuracies in the measurements on which quantum computing relies. The researchers instead used silicon-vacancy centers, which emit light in a very narrow band of frequencies. They don't naturally maintain superposition as well, but cooling them down to temperatures fractions of a degree above absolute zero could solve that.

    ​To be readable, however, the signals from light-emitting qubits have to be amplified, and it must be possible to direct them and recombine them to perform computations. The team found it easier to etch optical circuits into a diamond and then insert defects in the right places than to create defects at random, and then try to construct optical circuits around them.

    Setting to work, the MIT and Harvard researchers stripped a synthetic diamond down until it was a mere 200 nanometers thick, before etching optical cavities into the diamond's surface to increase the brightness of the light emitted by the defects, while shortening the emission times.

    Photograph of a chip constructed by D-Wave Systems Inc. designed to operate as a 128-qubit superconducting adiabatic quantum optimization processor, mounted in a sample holder
    © Photo: D-Wave Systems, Inc.
    Quantum Computing Arms Race Takes Shape as China, US, Russia All Strive for Supremacy

    They then dispatched the diamond to the Sandia team, who have customized a commercial device called the Nano-Implanter to eject streams of silicon ions. The Sandia researchers fired 20 — 30 silicon ions into each of the optical cavities in the diamond, and sent it back to Cambridge.

    The researchers have also developed processes for blasting the diamond with beams of electrons to produce more vacancies, and then heating the diamond to round 1,000 degrees Celsius, causing the vacancies to move around the crystal lattice so they can bond with silicon atoms.

    After the researchers had subjected the diamond to these two processes, the yield had increased to 20 percent. Repetitions of these processes should increase the silicon vacancy centers' yields yet further. When the team analyzed the locations of the silicon-vacancy centers, they found they were within about 50 nanometers of their optimal positions at the edge of the cavity, emitting light about 85 to 90 percent as bright as it could be — a very promising result.

    In sum, it appears the quantum computing revolution may be close to transcending science-fiction aspirations, and becoming reality.

    Research into the field is ongoing the world over, with Russia and the US leading a pack of hopefuls that includes China, Canada, Israel and Japan. Given the UK government's dedication to ending encryption, privacy campaigners will surely be hoping Amber Rudd won't be able to work out how to use one. 

    Related:

    Quantum Computing Arms Race Takes Shape as China, US, Russia Vie for Supremacy
    IBM's Quantum Computers to Open 'New Realm of Computational Power'
    Russia's Advanced Research Foundation Starts Work on Quantum Computer
    US-Based Russian Investor Bets on Quantum Computing
    Tags:
    qubits, quantum computing, innovation, technology, science, Sandia National Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok