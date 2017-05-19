Register
18:19 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Escherichia coli

    Russian, European Scientists Pave Way for Making Next Generation Antibiotics

    © Photo: Mattosaurus
    Tech
    Get short URL
    218110

    A team of dedicated Russian and European researchers made a significant breakthrough in deciphering the bacterial two-component regulatory system, paving the way for creating more efficient antimicrobial treatments.

    Laboratory
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Danes Study Extinct Diseases to Fight Off Future Epidemics
    The researchers were able to obtain greater insight into the works of the so called ‘two-component regulatory system’ employed by bacteria to sense and respond to changes in environmental conditions, according to an article published by the Science magazine.

    "In our work we’ve learned how signals from the outside environment can be transmitted hundreds of angstroms inside bacteria and archaea, as well as fungi and plants. When we manage to fully understand this transmission mechanism, we’ll become able to manipulate such cells, and to weaken or neutralize the adverse effects of pathogenic microorganisms," Ivan Gushchin from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology said.

    Valentin Borshchevskiy, Ivan Gushchin and Pavel Buslaev - research team members from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
    © Photo: Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
    Valentin Borshchevskiy, Ivan Gushchin and Pavel Buslaev - research team members from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

    Gushchin and his colleagues managed to achieve their breakthrough by obtaining an X-ray image of the NarQ protein which is contained in E. coli cell membranes and acts as a sensor for nitrates and nitrites.

    In order to study the NarQ structure, researchers subjected the protein to a point mutation, making it unable to capture nitrous and nitric acid compounds, but without altering the protein’s structure. This manipulation granted scientists deeper insight into the nature of NarQ by comparing images of a frozen mutated molecule with an image of a NarQ protein which captured a NO2 or NO3 ion.

    Learning how different parts of NarQ operate during the signal transmission may help scientists ‘fool’ harmful microorganisms into 'thinking' that they’re residing in extremely adverse conditions. While such treatment won’t actually kill the bacteria, it may help render them dormant without harming the host body or evolving into some kind of 'super bacteria'.

    Related:

    Game Changer? First Malaria Vaccine to Begin Field Tests in Africa
    Russian Scientists Help Mexican Farmers Cure Deadly Shrimp Virus
    Israeli Scientists Genetically Engineer Glowing Bacteria to Detect Land Mines
    Tags:
    microbes, treatment, antibiotics, bacteria, research, Russia, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok