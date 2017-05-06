Register
19:27 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Atlant 30

    Russian Engineers Develop New Surveillance, Missile Defense Airships

    © RosAeroSystems
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 25220

    Russian engineers are designing new advanced airships which may become a potent element of the country’s anti-ballistic missile defenses.

    A sign stands outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade
    © AP Photo/
    A Blimp on the Radar: NSA’s ‘Hover Hammer’ Spied on ‘International’ New York Shipping Data
    On May 6, 1937, the German passenger airship Hindenburg crashed in the US during a docking attempt, dealing a critical blow to the public's faith in this method of transportation.

    And yet despite the fact that mankind has since perfected other methods of airborne transportation, blimps and dirigibles are still being used for a variety of purposes including military ones, and Russian Armed Forces are no exception.

    Airships have a considerable number of advantages: they can carry a considerable amount of payload over vast distances without landing; they can stay in the air for far greater periods of time than aircraft and helicopters and spend a lot less fuel in the process; and they’re very reliable. Also, airships don’t require runways for launch.
    They do have their drawbacks, of course, as airships are much slower than aircraft (top speed up to 160 kilometers per hour) and have low maneuverability.

    In 2015 Vladimir Mikheev, advisor to the first deputy head of Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET), revealed that the company started working on a new type of airship that may well become a full-fledged component of Russia’s early warning system.

    "The distinct advantage of an airship is its large surface area where you can install antennas. These locators could track ICBM launches and warhead trajectories. KRET is developing the electronic ‘payload’ while the airship itself is being designed by Augur-RosAeroSystems," Mikheev told RIA Novosti.

    The new multifunctional airship, Atlant-30, is expected to make its first flight in 2018. The airship will be able to carry up to 170 tons of payload and operate at altitudes up to 10,000 meters, allowing it to detect enemy warheads at the boost and final stages of their flight trajectories.

    Furthermore, the airship’s high cargo capacity – Atlant’s largest modification is expected to be able to airlift up to 3 fully-equipped T-90 main battle tanks or 8 BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles – make it a capable transport carrier.

    High Altitude Airship 'Berkut'
    © RosAeroSystems
    High Altitude Airship 'Berkut'

    Augur-RosAeroSystems is also developing another airship, Berkut, which may become a potent communication and surveillance tool. Equipped with advanced solar panels and energy conservation systems, Berkut is expected to operate at 20-23 kilometer altitudes for up to four months without landing.

    Berkut’s primary goal will be aerial photography, surveillance and communication, but the airship could also be employed for more militant pursuits like electronic warfare, target designation and air defense.

    It should be noted that stratosphere airships may become a cheap and efficient replacement for communication satellites, both civilian and military, as a blimp soaring at an altitude of 20 kilometers can provide communication coverage at 760-kilometer radius.

    Related:

    Dirigible Down: Military Committees Shut Down Runaway Blimp Program
    Stratobus: The Spy Blimp-Satellite of the Future Used for Snooping
    The Largest Aircraft in the World is Back in Service After Crash (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    early warning, development, communications, surveillance, electronic warfare, airships, blimps, KRET, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok