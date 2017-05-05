Register
23:44 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    This composite image provided by NASA on Thursday, June 30, 2016 shows auroras on the planet Jupiter. This image produced by NASA using a photograph captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in spring 2014, and ultraviolet observations of the auroras in 2016.

    Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter’s Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever

    © AP Photo/ ESA/Hubble
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 25651

    Any third-grader can tell you about Jupiter's Great Red Spot (GRS), a titanic cyclone that has raged for centuries in Jupiter’s atmosphere. It sticks out like a blemish on photos of the gas giant, and by most estimates is two or three times as large as the Earth itself.

    But the GRS is shrinking, and has been doing so for a while – and nobody is totally sure why. 

    The Hubble Space Telescope noticed that the GRS was at its smallest size ever recorded during a 2014 observation. At 10,250 miles across, the GRS was "less than half the size of some historical measurements," according to a NASA statement accompanying the observation. "Historic observations as far back as the late 1800s gauged the storm to be as large as 25,500 miles on its long axis."

    This Juno photo of Jupiter isn't the Red Spot, but rather the white pearl storms on Jupiter, just southwest of the White Oval.
    © NASA. Jason Major
    ‘Great Cold Spot’ Twice the Size of Mars Found on Jupiter

    This is nothing new, according to NASA: "Astronomers have followed this downsizing since the 1930s." In 1979, the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft found the GRS to have fallen to 14,500 miles; in 1995, it was just over 13,000 miles. 

    Not even NASA's Juno orbiter, which arrived at Jupiter in 2016, has been able to solve the mystery of the GRS's shrinkage.

    A new video from Science Channel explains the two leading theories as to why the GRS is shriveling up. Like a wildfire or someone on the Santa Clarita Diet, the GRS has sustained itself by devouring its own kind. When it comes across another storm, it cannibalizes it and adds its mass to the larger storm.

    Artist’s concept of the Juno spacecraft at Jupiter
    © NASA. JPL-Caltech
    All Eyes on Jupiter: NASA Probe Beams Back Dazzling Images of Gas Giant (PHOTOS)

    But if the GRS were to eat a vortex spinning in the opposite direction of it, or a slowly-moving storm, that could slow the cyclone's spin and cause the storm to shrink. That's one theory.

    The other is straightforward: there haven't been enough storms for the GRS to eat. Even its chemical composition is still under debate.

    In a sense, it isn't surprising that we know so little about the GRS's death since we still don't really know how it formed or how it works. 

    Two views of Jupiter's ice-covered moon, Europa
    © AP Photo/ NASA
    Hydrogen Cloud Found Around Jupiter’s Moon

    Could this be the beginning of the death knell for Jupiter's most famous feature? Mighty as the GRS is, it is a storm and storms all end eventually. But if the GRS vanishes, then it isn't clear what will happen to Jupiter's atmosphere. The GRS generates huge amounts of heat, warming the entire upper atmosphere of the planet, and scientists aren't certain what the loss of this heat would do to the gas giant.

    But GRS fans shouldn't worry too much, because a successor may arise: there's the "Little Red Spot," a storm that formed in 2000 and has been growing in size ever since. In 2008 it was half the size of the GRS, and perhaps someday will overtake it entirely. It is also possible the the Great and Little Red Spots will at some point meet and converge into one storm. Maybe we can call it the Just Right Red Spot. 

    Related:

    China Intends to Conduct 2 Mars Missions, 1 Jupiter Probe
    Lockheed Martin to Build Solar System Probe for Trojan Asteroids Near Jupiter
    With 10% of NASA's Outlay, Indian Space Agency Aims for Jupiter & Venus
    NASA to Launch Robotic Aircraft to Explore Jupiter's 'Mysterious' Asteroids
    Up and Running: NASA’s Juno Preps for Latest Dive Toward Jupiter
    Tags:
    Juno, space, astronomy, Hubble Space Telescope, NASA, Great Red Spot, Jupiter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok